Henry Cavill Still Has Superman Suit, Ready And Waiting For Phone Call To Return





Man of Steel star Henry Cavill still has his Superman suit and is waiting for that phone call to return. The Witcher star spoke to Lorraine on her show this week in promotion of the Netflix series. During their chat, the host asked Cavill if that cape was still sitting in his closet, and he confirmed that it was. “I do still have the outfit,” Cavill revealed. “Just in case, yes I do, yes I do. Ready and waiting for the phone calls. Over the course of their conversation, the star kept coming back to the fact that he was just honored to play the part. A ton of fans got inspiration from his rendition of Superman, despite the films being hotly debated online. There’s no doubt that Cavill exudes the quiet confidence and poise that Clark Kent does on-screen during these interviews. As of the time of writing, there are no plans for his Superman to appear in these upcoming projects. But, fans want to see him in the role again. Especially with other elements of the DCEU creeping into future movies. Check out his comments down below:

“Yeah, it was so much fun. It was the kind of thing where even I, after it’s been so long since I put the suit on, professionally,” he mentioned. “You look back and you think, ‘What a wonderful opportunity. Even if I were to stop acting tomorrow, and go live on a yacht or a steamboat or travel the Med[iteranean]… I can still look back and say I’ve worn a cape and leaped about the place and entertained some people.”

Previously, Cavill talked to THR about a similar question. That suit isn’t going anywhere, and he’ll be ready if Warner Bros. gives him a ring.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill explained. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”

“He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” he continued. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

Where would you like Cavill’s Superman to appear next? Let us know down in the comments!