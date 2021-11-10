Henry Cavill On Man Of Steel 2, “The Cape Is Still In The Closet”

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill is still open to a sequel. This week he told The Hollywood Reporter that “the cape is still in the closet.” So, there’s some hope for Superman fans. Despite the polarizing response to Zack Snyder’s take on the Man of Tomorrow, there are a lot of fans that just adore Cavill in the role. Whatever shape a sequel would take, the audience would probably enjoy his familiar face as Clark Kent. The actor recognizes that there are a lot of ways to take the character if Warner Bros. decides to bring him back. (Just look over at what DC Comics is doing with The Flash right now if you doubt a return could happen. We’re through the looking glass now.) At any rate, there hasn’t been a project announced for Cavill to don the cape and tights yet. But, that doesn’t mean that it couldn’t happen. Until that day, he’ll be patiently waiting and making new seasons of The Witcher for Netflix.

“There is still a lot of storytelling for me to do as a Superman, and I would absolutely love the opportunity,” Cavill told THR. “The killing of Zod gave a reason for the character never to kill again. Superman falling to the ground and screaming afterward — I don’t think that was originally in the script, but I wanted to show the pain he had. I did far more emotional takes they didn’t choose; tears were happening.”

“He just killed the last remaining member of his species. That’s the choice he made in that moment, and he’ll never do that again,” he continued. “There’s an opportunity for growth after that, to explore the psyche of Superman as a deep, seemingly invulnerable god-like being but with real feeling on the inside. As I always say, ‘The cape is still in the closet.’”

The star also had some very interesting observations about Michael B. Jordan’s Val-Zod project for HBO Max. Fans love Superman, and a Black take on the character is appealing for a lot of them. For Cavill, this is a welcome addition and highlights the best parts of Superman for a lot of readers.

“It’s exciting — Superman’s far more than skin color,” Cavill explained. “Superman is an ideal. Superman’s an extraordinary thing that lives within our hearts. Why not have multiple Supermen going on? Joaquin Phoenix did a wonderful Joker movie; so what if it’s not tied to the rest of [the franchise]? They have multiple Superman comic book storylines happening at the same time.”

