Henry Cavill’s Superman Gets A Mustache In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Fan Poster

Well-known fan artist BossLogic took to social media today with a plea for Wonder Woman 1984 producers: include Superman, and a sweet, ’80s mullet along with him!

You can see his fan art, which projects what Henry Cavill’s Superman (mustache and all) would have looked like in ’84, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moustache has become notorious, of course; after signing on to play the villain in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Cavill signed a contract saying that he would not shave his facial hair. Then, when Justice League was in dire straits and reshoots were needed, Cavill brought a mustachioed Man of Steel to the screen. The mustache was digitally removed in post-production with uneven results.

The controversy got the attention of everyone in Hollywood and Warner Bros. at one point even offered to have Cavill shave and then pay to apply one using CG in Mission: Impossible. Their thinking was that, since M: I had way more time to work with, they could use less money and come away with results that looked better. Paramount declined.

When filming completed for the Mission: Impossible movie, Cavill had challenge coins made for his co-stars. This is something the actor regularly does, but in this case the coin showed a giant Cavill looming in the background as another figure parachuted out of a plane. The parachute was positioned to look like Cavill’s mustache.

The ’80s aesthetic of Wonder Woman 1984 has already been established in set photos that show off period-accurate vehicles and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) wearing a fanny pack. This will be the second in as many Wonder Woman movies to be a period piece, although in the case of the first movie it was World War I, and this time around it looks to be Washington, DC in the ’80s.

Of course, while Wonder Woman is immortal and eternal, Superman would likely have been a child or perhaps a teenager in 1984, so a cameo is unlikely.

Justice League is now on home video. The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.