Mattel Reveals Darth Vader, Batman, and Deadpool Hot Wheels Exclusives

Mattel continues to reveal new products for their Comic-Con@Home celebration, and now it's time for Hot Wheels to get some shine. Mattel revealed three exclusive new releases for the big show, and fans of DC, Marvel, and Star Wars are all in luck. First up is the new Darth Vader Comic Cover release, which gives us a new green-themed vehicle based on the Star Wars #1 cover. The red eyes pop thanks to the green and black design, and it even comes in Star Wars #1 themed packaging. If you're not a big Vader fan, don't worry, because Batman and Deadpool fans are covered here too.

Next, we have the Deadpool Birthday Scooter, which features the scooter from the Deadpool movies with a Wade Wilson figure at the helm, and also comes in spiffy collector's packaging. Finally, we have the Batman 1st Appearance Batmobile, which features Batman and Robin in the seats as they head to their next adventure. The packaging is also styled to recreate the first Batmobile's first appearance in the comic, and you can catch more images of the Batmobile and Darth Vader's new ride starting on the next slide.

You can find the official descriptions for all three new Hot Wheels releases below.

Hot Wheels Comic Con Star Wars Darth Vader Comic Cover:

Star Wars™ fans will want to collect this Hot Wheels® Star Wars™ Green Darth Vader™ Character Car -- or turn green with envy! Based on the iconic Star Wars #1 comic book cover that features the super villain in green, this unique vehicle is an instant collectible! The color, design and stylized deco are inspired by the green appearance of Darth Vader on the comic’s cover illustration and will delight Star Wars™ fans of all ages. Special packaging that further highlights the comic book cover and arrives in a shipper box. Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $15

Hot Wheels Comic Con Marvel Deadpool Birthday Scooter:

Marvel’s Deadpool has been adding caustic humor to crimefighting for 30 years and to celebrate Hot Wheels® has released the Deadpool® Scooter with an attached Deadpool® figurine. Deadpool® fans will want to collect this replica of the totally rad scooter that’s just like the one featured in the films with a Deadpool action figure at the helm. This 2021 San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive arrives in a unique package that doubles as a display case so die-hard Deadpool® fans can show it off with pride. Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $25

Hot Wheels DC Batman 1st Appearance Batmobile:

The Hot Wheels® Batman™ 1st Appearance Batmobile™ vehicle celebrates the 80th anniversary of the very first comic book appearance of the iconic Super Hero car with a must-have collectible for fans of the Caped Crusader. This awesome replica is a unique sculpt of the first official Batmobile™ and comes in collectible packaging that reproduces the comic tile from the vehicle’s debut issue. Fans of the Batman™ and Hot Wheels® will love the incredible stylings that honor the original vehicle and pay homage to the Batman™ tradition. Colors and decorations may vary. SRP: $20

All three releases will be available on Mattel Creations starting on July 22nd.

What do you think of the new Hot Wheels releases? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things DC with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!