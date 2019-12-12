Lucifers Card in Crisis on Infinite Earths Has Fans Wondering If He’s in Continuity

Lucifer fans can’t quite figure out what to make of the characters’ fan-favorite cameo appearance in “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” in part because the card presented to John Constantine by Lucifer Morningstar seems to contradict lore established on Lucifer. As in the Marv Wolfman/George Perez miniseries that inspired it, The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is bringing as many disparate parts of the DC multiverse together as it can — although in this version, it’s a TV show bringing together pieces of the live-action adaptations of DC properties. Lucifer counts because the version of Lucifer Morningstar that inspired the TV series ias based on a take that originated in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman.

As you might expect, then, comic book fans and Arrowverse fans have been excited to see Lucifer (Tom Ellis) in the Crisis, pulling yet another thread together in a crossover that has already featured characters from the movies, the comics, and prior TV adaptations. Lucifer fans were glad to see him pop up, too — although some of them on Reddit are trying to figure out what it all means.

In the third hour of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” John Constantine (Matt Ryan) took Mia Smoak (Katherine McNamara) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) to Earth-666, where they met Lucifer, in the hopes of saving Oliver (Stephen Amell). After explaining their situation, Lucifer provided them with a card depicting an illustration of a devil in a suit, sitting at a piano. It’s a clear reference to Lucifer (who himself is pretty good on the piano), except that in-story, Lucifer‘s Lucifer doesn’t have hooves or a tail.

The card itself is something of a “key” to Purgatory, where Oliver Queen’s soul was trapped after the group had used a Lazarus Pit to bring his body back to life. Fans took issue with the fact that Lucifer has never given any indication that Lucifer himself can do that, especially given that Purgatory has never been established in the first four seasons of the series.

All that has been said about it so far, really, is that Ellis told Entertainment Tonight that the story likely took place before he met Chloe (Lauren German) in the series’ pilot, during the five years he was on Earth before “reforming.”

A plausible “out” for all involved is that some of the Earths seen in the “Crisis” crossover are virtually identical to, but not literally the same as, the worlds in the other shows. After all, in a multiverse of infinite possibilities, there’s a very good chance that a lot of the Earths have fairly minor, mundane differences that aren’t immediately obvious to the audience.

The appearance of the devil on the card, meanwhile, is a little simpler to explain: it’s an artist’s rendition and even in-universe, Lucifer has acknowledged that people often get the horns wrong, and embellish details like the tail.

The “Crisis” event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. "Crisis on Infinite Earths" will conclude on January 14.