‘iZombie’ Final Season Premiere Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Thug Death,” the forthcoming season five premiere of iZombie. At the start of the final season, the episode is already set to change things up a little bit — in an episode where the murder victim’s body is missing, so there is no brain for Liv to eat. Looks like the police-procedural elements of the show are going to get a workout. Last week, the cult-favorite series debuted the first teaser for the final season. Featuring the tagline “Make it brain one last time,” you can see the image below, promoting the series’ May 2 return to the airwaves. In the final season, New Seattle faces another status quo change, with Peyton and Major essentially in charge of preventing the walled-off zombie city from starving to death or descending into anarchy.

Last season, the initial key art was teased on Instagram before being released officially within a week, with a teaser trailer for the fourth season coming soon after. Given that there are about three weeks left before iZombie returns to the airwaves, a similar release pattern would not be surprising; the network would likely benefit by getting out ahead of it so that anybody who still needs to catch up on the end of season four can do so — especially since every year’s finale tends to be insane on iZombie. Last time around, it involved a guillotine, for example. That was new.

So what is Team Z facing as they move into the final season? Major is now the de facto head of Fillmore-Graves, who are in charge of zombie rationing, law enforcement, and general regulatory order. Ravi is still working on the zombie cure, which grows increasingly urgent all the time now that the US has walled the city off and is threatening to bomb it at any moment. Peyton has been basically running city government ever since the mayor was assassinated so Blaine could prove the cure he stole from the morgue works. And Liv, Ravi, and Clive are still kicking ass and taking brains. You can check out the official premiere synopsis below.

YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR ITS FINAL SEASON! — While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks. Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star. Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.

iZombie will air on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of In The Dark on The CW. “Thug Death” will debut on May 2.

