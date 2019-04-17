‘iZombie’ Final Season Premiere Photos Released

After almost a year off of the air, iZombie is headed back to our television screens for one more round of episodes, and we have our first look at what that will look like. The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Thug Death”, the show’s final season premiere.

The photos hint at what fans can expect in the final batch of episodes, as New Seattle still comes to terms with its zombie-filled world.

“It’s so on-point politically right now,” series star Rose McIver said during an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “It’s something I’m really proud to be a part of that in a comedy, zombie, fun show, still kind of is making comment about how we treat other and how we respond to having to coexist and tolerate and understand each other’s opinions.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Thug Death” below!

“YOUR FAVORITE ZOM-COM-ROM-DRAM IS BACK FOR ITS FINAL SEASON! — While investigating a murder case with no body and no brain to eat, the only evidence Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) have to work with is a grainy video and a little bit of blood found at the crime scene.

Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is up to his old tricks. Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka and Bryce Hodgson also star.

Dan Etheridge directed the episode written by Rob Thomas.”

iZombie will return on Thursday, May 2nd, at 8/7c on The CW.

Clive and Liv!

What’s Blaine Up To?

Team Meeting

Peyton and Liv

Ravi

Clive and Ravi

Dale

Well Hello, Blaine

What’s Don-E Doing?

Johnny Frost!

All Eyes on Peyton

