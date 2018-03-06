‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Blue Bloody”

A group of rich ladies drink martinis on a golf course. They gossip and play golf until one of the ladies, Sandy Brinks, is hit with a rapid-fire tennis ball, which hits her in the eye and kills her.

Ravi, Clive, and Liv investigate Mrs. Brinks’ murder. They determine that someone may have sat in the pond nearby to kill her.

That night, the three of them look over the contents of the pond, which now have been drained. They find a really intense-looking golf ball gun which was probably used to kill Mrs. Brinks.

Liv drinks Mrs. Brinks’ brains as a martini.

Angus preaches to a congregation of excited zombies. They attack the nearby zombie black market, killing and injuring everyone in it.

Clive and Dale sit in his cop car. They kiss and she exits the car. Liv climbs into the car and begins to act snobby.

Major helps the teenage zombies get ready at Filmore Graves practice. The two begin fighting.

Liv and Clive arrive at Mrs. Brinks’ house. They talk to several people who worked at her house who do not believe that she was murdered. They talk to her personal chef, who reveals that she used to wear a really expensive necklace.

They try to break into her safe with the help of Vampire Steve but don’t have any luck. Clive argues that one of Mrs. Brinks’ employees killed her because she was so mean, while Liv argues that someone killed her for her necklace.

Major complains about his day at work, but Liv tells him to just be quiet and crawl into bed. They kiss.

Major makes breakfast, but gets distracted by Liv coming in. He burns food, leading to him opening a window. This triggers a vision — of the three employees shooting the tennis ball gun outside the window.

Clive walks into Ravi’s office. He asks for help with his and Dale’s sex life, as her becoming a zombie is complicating things. Liv barges in, makes fun of Clive, but leaves. Ravi prescribes Clive something to decrease his libido.

Liv tells Clive about her vision.

Angus travels through the city on a flatbed truck, prompting the zombies to join him. A little girl asks if he has any brains for sale, and he offers her one for free.

Liv applies copious amounts of perfume before walking into the police station. Clive tells her about Brinks’ will, which apparently left each employee with a million dollars.

Clive and Liv interview all three of the employees. They learn that the chauffeur was being blackmailed into sleeping with Mrs. Brinks, the chef needed money for her son’s medical bills, and the gardener was betrayed by her.

Clive and Liv tell all three about the million dollars in the will, but none of them really seemed to crack.

Vampire Steve reveals that he cracked the safe. They find the expensive necklace as well as the will.

A group of twenty-somethings threaten a restaurant owner who serves zombies. Major and the other Filmore Graves soldiers arrive, and one of the guys provokes them and runs off.

Clive and Liv interview the chef again, who they think killed Mrs. Brinks as a way to get money for her son. She agrees to confess, as long as they help smuggle her son out of Seattle. She writes an address — of the location her son can be taken to. She pleads for them to help her.

The chef is taken away in handcuffs.

Clive and Dale go out to lunch. She confronts him about his new medicine, and he explains why he was taking it. She tells him that they’ll figure something else out.

Liv wears off of Mrs. Brinks’ brain, and tells Ravi how guilty she feels about the chef’s kid. He consoles her and offers to help.

Liv and Ravi meet with the chauffeur and the gardener, and help transport the kid through the checkpoint. They arrive at the checkpoint, only to be stopped by Major.

Major intimidates Liv and Ravi, but ultimately lets them through. They arrive at a laundromat, where they’re supposed to drop off the child. They meet with Renegade, who helps smuggle the kid. She then says that they need to exit through a trap door in the dryer, which Ravi falls for.

Major returns home, where he and Liv argue about the traffic stop. Major is worried about his reputation at Filmore Graves, while Liv is shocked that he didn’t want to do the right thing. They break up.

Angus gives communion — in the form of bits of brain tube — to his congregation. They all cheer.