‘iZombie’ Recap With Spoilers: “Chivalry is Dead”

The episode opens with Peyton and Liv talking about Liv’s human smuggling operation. Peyton offers to help, and Liv says that providing some sort of resources would be the best thing.

Peyton visits a guy in prison. She offers to transfer him to another prison outside of Seattle’s walls in exchange for help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ravi, Clive, and Liv visit the crime scene of a murder victim dressed as a knight.

Liv cooks the victim’s brains like spit roast pig and eats them.

Ravi and Clive get ready to perform the victim’s autopsy. Clive identifies the victim – Garrett, a history teacher who LARPs on the side. Liv then walks in on Garrett’s brains, speaking in eloquent phrasing and talking about killing a rat in the storage closet. Clive decides that they should investigate the LARP group first, and Liv agrees.

Clive and Liv visit Garrett’s LARP group, and Liv gets their attention. Clive tells the group about Garrett’s murder, something they all are surprised by. They reveal that Garett left the LARP group to join a zombie-only LARP group, something that Liv and Clive are surprised by.

Clive and Liv try to figure out what happened to Garrett.

Angus and his congregation eat lunch at Blaine’s restaraunt. Angus tries to teach his congregation to eat a certain way, something that Blaine is weirdly impressed by. Angus asks Blaine to donate more brains to his congregation.

Ravi and Liv begin to form Garrett’s autopsy. Liv gets a call from Isobel, a girl who is wanting to be smuggled into Seattle. Liv tries to calm Isobel down until her Coyote returns, which works.

Liv goes back into the other room, where Clive reveals information he got on Garrett’s zombie buddy, Magnus. Liv agrees to go to help find him.

Major and Russ sit at the Scratching Post on country western brains. Don-E is confused by their rapport and leaves.

Liv and Clive arrive at the location, only to find a “Zombie Thunderdome.” Magnus participates in the event. Liv spots Major and Russ from across the audience.

Magnus beats up a guy in the Thunderdome.

Clive and Liv visit Magnus behind the scenes. He’s standoffish, until they reveal that Garrett died, and that he definitely wasn’t a zombie. As Magnus realizes, it made sense for Garrett to fake being a zombie, because he was excited for the zombies to fight with real swords.

Clive goes back to the police station and has a conversation with Dale. She reveals that she hooked up with someone the night before, something that Clive doesn’t completely accept.

Don-E and Blaine talk about their brain operation. Suddenly, Mr. Boss jumps out of a cooler of brains.

Mr. Boss reveals that he wants to rob the prison bus that is trying to travel out of the city. Blaine suggests that they get Angus’ congregation to help.

Blaine and Mr. Boss pitch the idea to Angus, saying that the idea to rob the bus came to them in a vision from God. Angus accepts.

Russ asks Major about Liv being at the Thunderdome the night before.

Liv arrives at the Renegade headquarters, where two of the smuggled humans are. Liv scratches them both.

Major stands at a street corner. A bunch of men – including Russ – arrive with axes, asking Major to help them.

Russ, Major, and the other Fillmore-Graves soldiers stop a group that is trying to repackage brain tubes. Major ultimately convinces them not to kill the zombies.

Clive and Liv revisit the Zombie LARP group. They reveal that Garrett was accidentally stabbed, as they did not believe that he would bleed. Clive says that the group could still get in trouble for leaving Garrett’s body at the crime scene.

The bus of prisoners are stopped by Angus and his congregation. They begin attacking the bus and eating the brains of the prisoners. Blaine, Mr. Boss, and Don-E watch in the corner. The criminal for the beginning of the episode is brought over to Mr. Boss, and it’s revealed that the two have a history together. Mr. Boss begs for information from him, but ultimately decides to have Blaine eat him instead.

Ravi tells Liv that Garrett’s family doesn’t want the suit of armor, so he’s going to keep it.

Peyton and Liv talk about what’s going to happen to Isobel. Suddenly, Ravi barges in in the suit of armor — triggering a vision of Garrett sleeping with the wife of one of the LARP players. She argues that her husband would never intentionally kill Garrett, but she discovers that he was using a real sword during the LARP fight. The husband admits to doing it, but that no jury would believe him.

Blaine and Mr. Boss arrive at the locker that the criminal told them about, only to find that it’s empty.

Liv brings Peyton to a Coyote meeting — with the duffel bag filled with money. The other Coyotes accept her.

Someone knocks on the door – it’s Isobel and her Coyote. Liv scratches Isobel, but it doesn’t immediately take. Liv tries to scratch her a second time, but it still doesn’t work. Liv and the other Coyotes are surprised.