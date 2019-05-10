iZombie Recap With Spoilers: Fake News Is Everywhere in “Dead Lift”

iZombie‘s final season is officially underway, and the second episode of the latest batch included some pretty major surprises. If you need a breakdown of everything that happened in this week’s installment – including all of the plot twists, shocking deaths, and more – then we’re here to help.

Obviously, spoilers for tonight’s episode of iZombie, “Dead Lift”, below! Only look if you want to know!

Clive and Liv lead the search for Lisa, only to find her in the woods soon after. As it turns out, she was cheating on her boyfriend with one of her coworkers during the work retreat.

Liv’s smuggler, Barron, and the kids hotwire a police car and escape detention, ultimately arriving at the Seattle wall. They are quickly attacked by a group of human vigilantes, and Barron dies in the process. The kids make it to Renegade’s safe house, and they tell Liv what happened. Liv then scratches Oliver, the oldest kid, and he later scratches the other two.

Filmore Graves holds a meeting about the suicide bomber, which leads to Major being chastised about his policies. He comes home to find Liv making a fitness guru brain for dinner for him, and they talk about his recent woes at work. Major sneaks in a brain tube when Liv isn’t working, because he can’t afford to be distracted any more than he already is at work.

A group of Filmore Graves guards, including Jordan, get attacked by a sniper This clearly upsets Major, especially when he overhears a group of soldiers mocking his methods.

Liv is soon on fitness junkie brain, which complicates her and Clive trying to interview one of the other women whose phone was pinged near the accident. Things also get awkward with her and Ravi in the morgue, when she gives some particularly TMI sex advice.

The next day, Liv and Clive arrive to a drive-by shooting in one of Seattle’s human bars, which is quickly also investigated by Major and Filmore Graves. The humans wonder how Filmore Graves will try to cover up the shooting. Dolly, the woman at the human food truck later does just that, claiming that four victims died at the shooting as opposed to just one.

Liv and Clive visit the car of the last potential convenience store victim, which appears to be covered in blood. Ravi arrives, and quickly discovers that the blood is corn syrup. They infer that the convenience store video was faked, but Major suggests that they can’t go public about it until they get a concrete confession. Major suggests that they then smuggle the perps out of Seattle, but Liv refuses to follow along with it.

Filmore Graves finds the people who carried out the drive-by shooting — two of the agents who were questioning Major. Major punishes them by faking a video of them getting put in the guillotine, while he really puts them both on ice instead. Filmore Graves then tracks down the people who made the video, and Major and Liv work to smuggle them out of Seattle.

Dolly later talks to some of the other humans, who reveal that she faked the entire convenience store video.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

Ravi and Peyton begin to hook up and talk about their days, but the conversation quickly turns to Peyton complaining about the two remaining city councilmen and how they want to spread more positivity about zombies. The next day, she meets with them both, and they argue about how to help the city.

Clive and Ravi play D&D, when one of the other players reveals that he’s part of a comedy troupe that appropriates zombie culture. Ravi suggests web videos starring the comedy troupe, which would be called Hi, Zombie, to be used to help spread positive buzz about human and zombie relations. Ravi and Peyton later have sex the weird way Liv suggested, and it works really well. Peyton then reveals that she got the money for the zombie

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.