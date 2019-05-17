iZombie Recap With Spoilers: Dancing Turns Deadly in “Five, Six, Seven, Ate!”

iZombie‘s fifth and final season is trucking along, and it may have just introduced a pretty surprising new mystery. Read on to find out all the plot twist and turns in tonight’s episode, “Five, Six, Seven, Ate!”.

A man and a woman, Nancy and Gulliver, rehearse their salsa dancing routine, but quickly both get poisoned by cyanide in a protein shake. Liv, Ravi, and Clive perform their autopsy in the morgue, and Clive reveals that the pair were about to compete on a dancing television show — which, if they win, would theoretically allow them two tickets out of Seattle. Liv cooks Nancy’s brain into a pico de gallo and eats it.

While on Nancy’s brain, Liv suggests that she and Ravi should go undercover at the dancing competition, to see if they can investigate who tried to poison Nancy. Liv and Ravi meet with the producer of the show, who helps them attempt to keep their cover. They meet with the couple that is the biggest competition, Tina and Lars, and find out that Tina has a health tracker in her phone that tracks her location. Liv decides they should try to get Tina’s phone and see if her location matches the murders.

Liv and Ravi meet Tina and Lars for drinks, as Ravi fumbles trying to keep up the ruse. The bar becomes a dance floor, and Ravi awkwardly attempts to dance with Liv. Tina and Lars offer to make them roommates, just as Liv gets a vision of Gulliver and Lars having an affair, which makes her want to eat Gulliver’s brain.

Ravi panics at the idea of competing in the dancing contest, as Liv and Clive try to help him learn the routine. Meanwhile, Clive begins to investigate Gulliver’s water polo team.

Ravi and Liv arrive for the dance contest, where Ravi gets nervous right before their routine. They perform their routine, Liv gets a vision in the middle of another man telling Gulliver not to leave him – Trip, who is on his water polo team. Liv and Clive visit Trip, who admits to wanting Nancy out of the way. Trip drinks something during the interview, and quickly dies from cyanide poisoning as well.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

A class of kids get tested for lice at school, but are confronted by a group of Fillmore Graves agents who accuse them of discriminating against zombies. A video of the soldiers being confrontational goes viral, and Peyton has to deal with it. Peyton meets with Major, and they both are upset with each other about how the controversy went down. Major reveals that the lice test at the school was a cover to lock up zombie children. One of the children at school gets bullied for being a zombie and rages out. Peyton and Major come to the kid’s aid, and he reveals he wants to kill humans in Fillmore-Graves as soon as possible. Peyton and Major apologize to each other for their previous fight. He realizes that the kid was Jordan’s little brother.

Later, Liv holds a funeral for Baron, which Peyton and Major visit with Jordan’s brothers. Liv offers to let them stay at the safe house. Jordan’s brothers learn how Baron died and that he was a human.

Clive interviews other couples in the competition, and questions his own codependency. He and Dale take part in a pregnancy yoga class, only for his pregnant ex, Michelle, to show up. After the class, Clive worries to Dale that he might be the father of Michelle’s baby, and Dale suggests that he get some answers. Clive asks Michelle if the baby is his, but she says she isn’t sure. She promises to let him know if he’s the father as soon as she knows. Clive later relays this to Dale, and argues that Michelle needs someone to support her. At the next pregnancy class, Dale offers to partner up with Michelle.

iZombie airs Thursdays at 8/7c on The CW.