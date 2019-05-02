iZombie Stars Rose McIver and Robert Buckley on Whether Liv and Major Are Endgame

iZombie returns tonight for its fifth and final season, and while the world of the show is in serious disarray, with lead characters Liv (Rose McIver), Major (Robert Buckley), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), Peyton (Aly Michalka), and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) each playing a dangerous and daunting role in New Seattle, fans cannot help but wonder what will come of their favorite characters — y’know, romantically. The series began with Liv engaged to Major, hiding from him the secret that she had become a zombie, and trying to come to grips with the fact that her life as she knew it was over.

Years later, Major too is a zombie — in fact, he is for all intents and purposes the Head Zombie In Charge, taking over the reins of Fillmore-Graves from the late Chase Graves at the end of season four. Liv is more or less happy with the status quo she has carved out for herself personally, although the world around her is increasingly violent, chaotic, and dangerous as she works as a medical examiner in a city walled off from the rest of the world and under the constant threat that the US government might at any moment decide to bomb it out of existence. So what about their love life?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Before we even did the pilot, Rob was kind enough to call me, and one of the things I asked was, ‘So, what’s the story with Liv and Major, are they gonna be an item?’” Buckley told reporters during a visit to the set of iZombie‘s final season. “And he was like ‘They’re kind of like a Sam and Diane.’ And I was like ‘Yeah but are they gonna get together?’ And he was like ‘Oh, maybe way down the line, like season 5 or 6.’ This was before we even shot the pilot, so now we are at the end of season 5, come to collect I’m wondering.”

Sam Malone (Ted Danson) and Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) on Cheers, one of the ultimate “will-they-or-won’t-they” couples of TV, almost got married on the series, before Diane moved away from Boston to work on her novel. While she promised Sam she would return, he knew she wouldn’t, telling her to “have a nice life” when the door closed after her. She would return in the series finale to pursue Sam, but ultimately the pair would not end up together, with Sam choosing not Diane or her successor Rebecca (Kirstie Alley) but his “true love”: Cheers, his bar. When I noted to Buckley that Sam and Diane did not, actually, end up together, he replied, “What?! Spoiler alert bro! I’m halfway through Cheers. Shelly Long just left, it’s been a hard week for me guys.”

As for his co-star, McIver was a little more bullish on Major and Liv’s fate, saying that she believes there is hope for the characters to have a happy ending together.

“I think most romances, most relationships, that I respect and believe in have had some sort of chaos that led to them,” McIver said. “I think it makes you know each other that much better; the kind of fairytale illusion is shattered, and that’s good, because I think you don’t really know somebody when you think that they’re perfect. So we certainly have seen other sides to each other.”

iZombie returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!