James Gunn Says He’d Be Able to Kill off Batman and Reveals How

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was just trying to make his way through LAX to the ride service pickup area, but first he had to dodge some the intrepid scoop-hounds at TMZ. While the paparazzo was mainly interested in hounding Gunn about how the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will progress after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, there was another topic of superhero conversation: Batman!

Gunn was asked which other superhero he might kill off, if given the chance, and he had a pretty decisive answer: “I could kill Batman. Easy.”

In all truth in fairness, it’s pretty clear from the video that the answer from Gunn wasn’t so much decisive, as it was just an irreverent throwaway line. The poor guy was just trying to get to his car and escape a conversation he never wanted to have, and simply responded to what was clearly a prompt.

If you don’t believe it, just check out Gunn’s response when asked exactly how he would kill off Batman: “Throw him off a roof? Who knows!”

James Gunn would be one unexpected choice for a Batman movie – but it’s a thought that will probably be great fodder for fan “What If?” discussions. Given Gunn’s offbeat sense of both humor and general oddity, it be easy to see him overseeing a Batman story that featured an ensemble of some of the most classic and colorful Batman Rogues (Joker, Penguin, Riddler, Freeze…) and really going to town on their relationship dynamics and banter.

In fact, it’d almost be more fun (and plausible) for Gunn to do some Batman comic book work than it would movie – a concept that maybe we could start to push him toward? For our own, collective, benefit as fans?

Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3. will be helping to kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2020, and will have to do quite a big of leg work establishing the new status quo of the Marvel Cosmic brand. With all the debate about Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord right now, and the strands left hanging after Guardians 2, Guardians 3 will need to cover a lot. We can’t wait!

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.