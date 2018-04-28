Jason Momoa Gets Punched In Face For Lying About Aquaman

At this point, blockbuster movies carry so many rumors — casting, plot, and otherwise — with them that the parry and thrust between fans, the press, and the talent involved is a fairly well-choreographed dance with pretty predictable moves.

One guy who didn’t seem interested in dancing was Jason Momoa, who frequently and strenuously denied rumors that he would appear as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice for quite some time after it became clear he was having some fun.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in 2014, he denied it yet again.

MTV asked Momoa about the rumors at Sundance, and Momoa issued his strongest denial yet: “I get it all the time. It’s just a rumor. It’s a rumor…I swear.”

When asked for a promise that the rumors weren’t true, Momoa added, “Man to man, you can punch me in the face. You’re allowed to punch me in the face. No, it’s a flattering rumor.”

Well, Joshua Horowitz is still in the business, still at MTV, and during a CinemaCon interview with Momoa about his upcoming Aquaman movie, he brought up the old bet.

The hilariously-staged Twitter photo below tells the story:

4 years ago Jason Momoa told me I could punch him in the face if he ended up playing AQUAMAN. Today he faced his reckoning. #saddestpunchever pic.twitter.com/tba9kwCyjI — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) April 25, 2018

We guess Horowitz didn’t want to do any damage to that beautiful mug of Momoa’s — after all, that’s the moneymaker when you (as CinemaCon moderator Will Arnett joke) never do a movie with a shirt on!

Momoa’s Aquaman made only a cameo appearance in Batman v Superman, but turned out to be a fan-favorite in Justice League. Rumors are that James Wan’s stand-alone Aquaman movie is getting the best internal feedback of any DC movie since Wonder Woman, and meanwhile Momoa himself has become the thing of thousands of online “My man!” memes.

…But he’ll always know the one man to whom he truly lost.

Justice League is now on home video. The DCEU continues with Aquaman on December 21, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.