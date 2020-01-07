Joker Star Joaquin Phoenix To Wear Same Suit Entire Awards Season To Reduce Waste

Joaquin Phoenix is going to wear the same suit to all of the big award show events this year as a means to reduce waste. The actor has been nominated for several top honors for his work as Arthur Fleck in Joker, already having taken home a Golden Globe for his performance. After sporting a Stella tuxedo at the awards event on Sunday night, Phoenix revealed he will be wearing that same suit for the rest of the awards season. “Contrary to popular belief, I don’t want to rock the boat, but the boat is f-cking rocked,” Phoenix said during his Golden Globe acceptance speech.

The actor encouraged those in the room with him to do their part, as well. “It’s great to vote, but sometimes we have to take on that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives and I hope that we can do that,” he said. “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs…Thank you so much for putting up with me, I’m so grateful.”

Now, it is revealed that he will not only talk the talk but also walk the walk in his designer suit.

This man is a winner… wearing custom Stella because he chooses to make choices for the future of the planet. He has also chosen to wear this same Tux for the entire award season to reduce waste. I am proud to join forces with you… x Stella#JoaquinPhoenix #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Ymbkl78ecN — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) January 6, 2020

“We all know there’s no f-cking competition between us,” Phoenix said while accepting his Golden Globe. “I’m your f-cking student. I can’t believe the beautiful mesmerizing, unique work that you’ve all done this year, but I really do feel honored to be mentioned with you.” Joker also won the Golden Globe for best original score.

