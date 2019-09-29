Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Wore a Purple Suit to the Joker Premiere

Jason Momoa might be donning orange and green in his role as the DC Extended Universe’s Aquaman, but he recently channeled a completely different kind of comic book character in a pretty awesome. Over the weekend, Momoa took to Instagram Stories to enthusiastically reveal that he would be wearing a purple suit with black accents to the premiere of Joker. For many, the purple suit is an iconic part of the Joker character, from the comics to Batman: The Animated Series to The Dark Knight and beyond.

O look do Momoa para premiere de #Joker! pic.twitter.com/EQLQly8Fw3 — DC News (@_DCNews) September 29, 2019

Momoa and his wife, Lisa Bonet, were subsequently spotted at the premiere, and you can check out their full ensembles below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the Joaquin Phoenix-led Joker movie is completely unconnected from the larger DCEU, fans have been happy to see Momoa channel his inner Clown Price of Crime at the film’s premiere.

“It’s not really connected to that [DC Movie] Universe,” Joker director Todd Phillips said earlier this month. “And it was really intentionally not. I mean the original idea when I went to [Warner Bros.] with the idea was not just about one movie, but about a label – sort of a side label to DC, where you can do these kind of character study, low-rent, low-budget movies, where you get a filmmaker to come in and do some deep dive into a character. So it was never meant to connect, so I don’t see it connecting to anything in the future. I think this is just this movie, you know?”

DCEU fans can expect to see Momoa next in Aquaman 2, a highly-anticipated sequel that has been in the works for quite some time.

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa explained in an interview last year. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

“[Hamada], myself and James Wan always shared the same philosophy, which is: you want to do it right,” producer Peter Safran said of Aquaman 2‘s release in an interview earlier this year. “You don’t want to do it fast. You just want to do it right.”

What do you think of Momoa’s Joker-themed outfit? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.