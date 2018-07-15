Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Movie Comes to Life in New Fan Video

Joaquin Phoenix will be the latest actor to play the Clown Prince of Crime, and now we have a better idea of what that could looks like.

YouTuber Aldo Jones recently created a fan video, which imagines the trailer for a Phoenix-led Joker origin movie. You can check it out above.

The Joker movie has been a bit of an enigma amongst DC Comics fans, ever since it was first announced in September of last year. In March, a report suggested that the film would follow the Joker as an ’80s comedian, who turns to a life of crime after his stand-up career fails. And as it turns out, Phoenix has had that sort of idea kicking around in his head for quite some time.

“Three or four years ago, I called my agent and said ‘Why don’t they want to take one of these characters and just make a lower budget film about it, a movie but a character study, and why not take one of the villains?’” Phoenix revealed in a recent interview. “And I thought, ‘You can’t do the Joker, because, you know, it’s just you can’t do that character, it’s just been done.’ So I was trying to think of other characters, and he said ‘I’ll set up a general meeting with Warner Bros.’ And I said ‘I’m not gonna go, I can’t go to a general meeting.’ So I completely forgot about it, and so then I heard about this idea, I was like, ‘Oh that’s so exciting, that’s the kind of experience I wanted to have, with a movie based on a comic character.’ I felt like you could get something on screen.”

The currently-untitled film will have Todd Phillips at the helm, and will be executive produced by Martin Scorsese. Numerous reports about the project have suggested that it will be the first in a line of standalone DC movies, which exist outside of the DC Extended Universe continuity. A recent article confirmed just as much, and that the label of standalone DC films could be dubbed “DC Dark” or “DC Black”.

This standalone project is just one of the Joker-related movies that DC currently has in production. Last month, it was announced that Warner Bros. is developing a solo movie surrounding Jared Leto’s Joker, which would exist within the DCEU world.

