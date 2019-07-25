Joker to Have World Premiere at Venice International Film Festival

The latest iteration of DC’s most famous villain is hitting theaters later this year, but Joker director, Todd Phillips, recently revealed the film’s world premiere will take place at the 76th Venice International Film Festival this summer. The festival begins Wednesday, August 28th and concludes on Saturday, September 7th.

“Honored and thrilled to be having our World Premiere at the 76th Venice International Film Festival and our North American premiere two weeks later at the Toronto Film Festival. Excited for everyone to finally get a look,” Phillips wrote.

Many people commented on the post, excited by the news:

“Can not f wait,” @crystalmoselle wrote.

“Congratulations!,” @betsymendezwhite added.

“I love this movie already and I can’t wait. This is going to be the breath of fresh creative air,” @the_real_spider_nerd replied.

“We are all very much thrilled and excited for this film!,” @the.batman commented.

The new movie stars Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler. You can find the official plot description below:

“Drama. Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen. The exploration of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study but also a broader cautionary tale.”

Joker hits theaters on October 4th. Other upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.