This Is What Jurnee Smollett-Bell Could Look Like As Black Canary

The DC movie universe has its Black Canary in Jurnee Smollett-Bell, and this new art shows what she could look like in full costume.

Smollett-Bell joins a cast made up of Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Huntress) and Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), and this art from Datrinti gives Smollett-Bell the full Black Canary treatment. Simply put, the art is gorgeous, and if this is even remotely what fans get in the film they should be pretty happy.

Smollett-Bell has blond highlights but you can still see the darker roots, and it looks great. The costume seems to be a mix of her classic, New 52, and Injustice 2 looks, with gold accents in the black jacket and the suit itself, which also carries her trademark fishnet stockings. You can check out the full image in the photo below.

“Wanted to try something with @jurneebell as Black canary! I’m open minded guy so this doesn’t really upsets me, would i have prefered someone closer in looks to the character? Sure! But this can work and i’m looking forward to it🤘 #blackcanary #birdsofprey #jurneesmollettbell #artwork #digitalart #digitalpainting #dccomics #worldsofdc #dcfilms”

Smollett-Bell’s been busy with a variety of television and movie work over the past few years, with roles in Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Parenthood, True Blood, Hands of Stone, Underground, One Last Thing, and as the voice of Chrysta in Sofia the First. Now she’s taking on the DC Universe, and hopefully, he’ll be sticking around for a while.

Black Canary and Huntress are central pieces to the Birds of Prey team, which for the movie will include Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn as the center of the group. That’s quite a different spin than the comics version of the group, which centers around the friendship between Barbar Gordon (aka Batgirl) and Black Canary, and has included a bevy of heroes and villains in the lineup over the years.

Lady Blackhawk, Big Barda, Manhunter, Poison Ivy, and more have all called the group home over the years, but the central three included Batgirl, Black Canary, and Huntress. Batgirl’s involvement remains to be seen, as the character is currently attached to star in a solo film but nothing has been heard from that project for some time.

Other characters expected to be featured are Cassandra Cain, Renee Montoya, and Black Mask, and we’re hoping to hear even more sooner than later.

Birds of Prey is expected to hit theaters on February 7th, 2020.