Cyborg Star Ray Fisher On If He Would Do A ‘Teen Titans’ Movie

"Nothing is off the table" for Justice League star Ray Fisher, who is up for almost anything when it comes to reprising the role of superhero Cyborg.

Appearing alongside big screen Flash star Ezra Miller during a Q&A panel at Wizard World Philadelphia this past weekend, Fisher was asked if he would be game to do a Teen Titans movie, answering, "I mean, nothing is off the table, really."

"I know they have a Titans show that's coming out in DC's own universe that they're doing, some sort of online deal — I haven't heard too much about it," Fisher said of in-the-works web series Titans set to debut on DC Universe, DC's premiere streaming service. "But you'll see them represented in the live-action version in that way, for sure."

The character was a longtime Teen Titans member in the original DC Comics and has since been re-imagined as a founding member of the Justice League with 2011's New 52 reboot, a path the character followed in his live-action debut in November's Justice League.

When it comes to playing Victor Stone, who was left more machine than man following a tragic accident, Fisher said all he hopes for out of repeat outings as the character are stories that first and foremost explore Victor — no matter what form that movie may take.

"I mean, for me, all these movies, the only thing that I'm looking for as far as they're concerned is stories that are grounded and stories that move me, you know what I mean? And that's what kind of drew me to the DC Universe as opposed to some other things that were going on," Fisher said.

"It's like, stories with consequence actually really appeal to me, where characters are going through recognizable struggle that I see in every day life. So if that translates to Titans or a Cyborg standalone or Justice League 2, as long as that's there, I'm sold, man. I'm good with anything."

Titans, from series creators Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Geoff Johns (Green Lantern, Justice League) and Akiva Goldsman (Batman Forever, Batman & Robin), stars Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin/Nightwing, Anna Diop as Koriand'r/Starfire, Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy, Teagan Croft as Raven, Minka Kelly as Dawn Granger/Dove, and Alan Ritchson as Hank Hall/Hawk.

The series releases sometime this year.