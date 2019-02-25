‘Justice League’ Fans Plotting to Make “Release the Snyder Cut” Trend Worldwide on Zack Snyder’s Birthday

If you’ve been wanting the “Snyder Cut” of Justice League to become a reality, an upcoming fan campaign is helping get the word out.

Twitter user @snyderizacao recently shared a photo, which highlights a campaign to get #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trending worldwide on Zack Snyder’s birthday. The graphic breaks down when to tweet about the event in different time zones, as well as other tips and tricks to get the word out.

10 days… We need your help! RT RT RT#ReleaseTheSnyderCut pic.twitter.com/HcB2ykZcMe — Snyderização 🇧🇷 #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@snyderizacao) February 18, 2019

As fans will remember, Snyder had to step down from completing Justice League after a family tragedy, which led to Joss Whedon directing the film’s reshoots.

“For us, this whole thing is so bittersweet because we have been working on this franchise for the past almost eight years,” Zack’s wife, Deborah Snyder, told ComicBook.com when Justice League was released. “And then we moved on to Batman v Superman and also Zack developed the story for Wonder Woman which was leading up to the point of Justice League. Not being able to complete his vision was extremely difficult. That makes it hard but we were lucky that we had Joss already working on script pages. Our feeling is we hope people don’t think about how the movie was made, because these characters are bigger than any director.”

In the time since Snyder’s Justice League exit, many have argued that an alternate cut honoring Snyder’s vision should be released. But as it turns out, some of the film’s cast have conflicting mindsets about that potential cut.

“I’m obsessed with [the Snyder cut] too,” Jason Momoa, who played Aquaman in the film, said late last year. “That’s just one thing that sucks with our business, where you just can’t speak your mind. But yeah, f*** yeah I want to see it.”

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill said in an interview last year. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference. They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million. So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021.

