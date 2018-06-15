Where the Justice League of China Should Go Next

The final issue of New Super-Man and The Justice League of China was released this week, bringing an end to Gene Luen Yang‘s ambitious expansion of DC Comics‘ superheroes and boundaries. From the very start, the series did far more than copy powers from existing characters and provide them to new ones working in the People’s Republic in China. Instead, it created entire new mythologies behind each member of its Justice League, ones that were sometimes similar in nature, but never exact duplicates. The result is a complete team of characters, each of whom possess a personality, past, and powers well worth exploring on their own.

So with the ongoing series ended and so many roads left untraveled, there is a worthwhile question left to be answered: What’s next? It is almost certain that fans have not seen the last of the Justice League of China, so it can only be a matter of time until they make a guest appearance, play a role in a crossover, or star in their own miniseries. Looking at the state of DC Comics Rebirth line today, there are plenty of great options available. We’ve gone through some of the best possible options on where we hope to see this team appear very soon.

Teen Titans (Crossover)

While the Justice League of China is doing the job of adults, it’s worth noting that they are all still very young. Given their age and relative inexperience, they actually make for a much better matchup with the current Teen Titans than an American or international variation of the Justice League. This has the potential for a full-blown crossover with both teams going through the classic elements of any team up: fighting, overcoming differences, and splitting into pairs. These are two great teen superhero teams that are bound to go even better together.

The Flash (Guest Appearance)

Avery Ho, The Flash of the Justice League of China, is the member of the team with the strongest connection to her American counterpart. This Flash received her powers during the Speed Force Storm in Central City, tying her to the same power source that grants fantastic abilities to Barry Allen, Wally West, and so many others. She even relied on Barry Allen’s help as The Flash in order to harness her new metahuman potential and slow down. Given the current events of “Flash War” and other power struggles over the speed force, it can only be a matter of time before Avery Ho comes into contact with The Flash once again.

Suicide Squad (Crossover)

At its best, the Suicide Squad is used for impossible missions where the United States requires plausible deniability. What better example of this could there be then sending agents of espionage into the People’s Republic of China for some nefarious deeds? If the Suicide Squad goes into China though, there’s no doubt they’ll run into trouble, likely the Justice League of China. This would be one impressive showdown with the incredible abilities possessed by this Justice League facing the Squad’s anything goes tactics. It would also make for a great homage to the classic Suicide Squad story “The Flight of the Firebird.”

Super Sons (Miniseries)

Another recently concluded series with great new(ish) characters at DC Comics is Super Sons. Just like the Teen Titans, this duo of superpowered youngsters make for an obvious match with the Justice League of China, given both their age and connections to existing legacies. It would be a pure delight to watch Damian Wayne and Bat-Man trade barbs, especially after Damian got a glimpse of Robinbot. While both series were recently concluded, they still possess dedicated fanbases. Giving them an opportunity to shine together in the form of a miniseries would help satisfy fans who miss these titles and give some readers a chance to discover other new heroes they might have previously missed out on.

Justice League (Guest Appearance)

The very first issue of the newest incarnation of Justice League flung open the gates to a wide variety of future crossovers. There were appearances by Kamandi and the Justice League of DC One Million. With such an expansive scope and no direct ties to the United States, it seems only natural that this team would eventually encounter their Chinese counterparts. It could be as part of a team up with the Justice League needing extra help with a new threat within China’s borders, or as a cameo. In any event the Justice League of China should appear in this new series before it’s over.

Deathstroke (Crossover)

Deathstroke has already encountered Super-Man once in his own series during the “Chinatown” storyline, as Kong Kenan became confused about who the real bad guys were in a story packed with anti-heroes. With Deathstroke’s globetrotting modus operandi and an existing grudge, it is a matter of when, not if, he will reencounter Super-Man. Things may not be as easy to manage if the entire Justice League of China is behind him this time, offering a serious challenge even for Deathstroke the Terminator.

Aquaman (Guest Appearance)

The latest addition to the Justice League of China is Dragonson, a North Korean refugee who is bound to an ancient mystical entity that gives him power over water and sea creatures. That immense power makes him a potent force on land, but even more so in the ocean. Whether it’s as a rival or potential ally, Dragonson would be sure to mix things up in the pages of Aquaman. It would also offer an opportunity to delve even deeper into Dragonson’s mysterious origin.

A Miniseries of Their Own

Perhaps all that’s necessary for the Justice League of China to find their place within DC Comics is a brief breather. While it would be exciting to see these characters make guest appearances or crossover with other popular heroes, they shouldn’t ultimately be relinquished to playing second fiddle. The Justice League of China should continue to be a powerful force of idealistic young heroes, ones who pop up elsewhere because they remain an active and important part of this universe. That’s why we hope to see them return in a miniseries of their own, dedicated solely to their new adventures and stories, sooner rather than later.