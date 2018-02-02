‘Justice League’ Porn Parody Sweeps AVNs

Justice League porn parody Justice League XXX: An Axel Braun Parody became the most-awarded feature at the 35th Annual Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Wicked Comix blockbuster won six major trophies, including Best Director (Feature), Best Special Effects, Best Makeup, Best Art Direction, Best Marketing Campaign, and Braun’s eighth consecutive Best Parody award.

“I must say, in my entire career, no other production has been as cursed as this one,” Braun said at the award ceremony.

“Literally everything that could have possibly gone wrong, did. Luckily I had two things going for me: my passion for the source material, and the unwavering support, commitment, and loyalty of a fantastic group of people who gave 110 percent and made it possible for me to be here right now, staring at my eighth consecutive Best Parody AVN Award, humbled and so incredibly proud of the movie we made.”

The super-sized feature stars Romi Rain as Wonder Woman, Giovanni Francesco as Batman, Ryan Driller as Superman, Jessica Drake as Cat Grant, and August Ames as Lashina.

Other DC Comics favorites Green Lantern, Flash, Lex Luthor, Lana Lang, and Selina Kyle also made appearances — presumably in the buff.

Writer-director Braun is best known for salacious takes on pop culture hits: his IMDb page lists more than 200 director credits to his name, including Suicide Squad XXX, Avengers vs X-Men XXX, Wonder Woman XXX, and Batman v. Superman XXX.

Braun is the only director to win the Director Of The Year award four consecutive times, and he is the only filmmaker to win AVN’s Movie Of The Year award three years in a row.

His Star Wars XXX: A Porn Parody became the highest-selling adult movie ever in 2012, just topping Braun’s own 2010 Batman XXX, which lampooned the classic 1966 television series that starred Adam West and Burt Ward as the iconic crime-fighting duo.

“I want to thank AVN for recognizing the value of this exceptional movie,” Wicked Pictures President and owner Steve Orenstein said of Braun’s sweep of the feature awards.

“Justice League XXX was a great story with fantastic acting and Axel’s obsessive attention to detail was evident in every frame. We thank AVN’s reviewers for honoring him once again, and encourage everyone to keep an eye out for what he has coming next.”

Warner Bros.’ actual Justice League, starring Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot, landed zero nominations at this year’s 90th Academy Awards. WB’s Suicide Squad, released in 2016, took home a coveted trophy for Best Makeup.

The superhero team-up grossed $656 million at the worldwide box office, making it the lowest-grossing blockbuster of the studio’s shared DC Extended Universe.

Justice League releases to Digital HD February 13 before hitting 4K UHD and Blu-ray March 13.