‘Justice League’ Post-Credits Scenes Released Online

DC fans got a big kick out of the after credits scenes in Justice League, and now you can watch them as many times as you want.

The most talked about after credits sequence from Justice League has finally surfaced online, which finally introduced Deathstroke to the DCEU. The scene starts with a guard approaching Lex Luthor’s cell, but while the person in the straight jacket has a bald head, he is not Luthor. That segues to a scene of a smaller boat pulling up to a yacht, and a figure can be seen walking up the steps.

That turns out to be none other than Deathstroke, who is greeted by Luthor himself. Luthor tells him he was just celebrating the resurrection of Superman (though in a much more elegant way). He also tells Deathstroke “he and his odd little friends are forming some sort of League.”

Deathstroke warns him to not waste his time and then removes his helmet. Luthor assures him he isn’t wanting to waste anyone’s time, and then says “we have to level the playing field, Mr. Wilson. To put it plainly…shouldn’t we have a League of our own?”

Who knows when that tease will eventually pay off, but we can’t wait to see it whenever it actually happens.

The second after credits sequence features Flash and Superman, who have decided to finally figure out who is faster. Once they agree upon direction (and where the Pacific is), they are off, and they couldn’t be happier about it.

Next up for the DCEU is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on December 21. After that, it’s time for Nightwing, which is scheduled for release February 1, 2019. Shazam! follows on April 5, 2019, and an untitled Justice League sequel is on the schedule for June 15, 2019, though that will probably not actually happen. Other projects in development include the Joker Origin Movie, Suicide Squad 2, and Wonder Woman 2.

Justice League is currently available digitally and will hit home video in March.