Justice League Director Zack Snyder Shares Shirtless Clark At Kent Farm With Lois From Snyder Cut

Justice League fans have kicked calls for the Snyder Cut of the film into overdrive near the holiday season. Now, just in time of the Christmas festivities, Zack Snyder has tossed the fans another morsel of the fabled cut. He posted a picture of both Clark Kent and Lois in front of a window. That, of course, hints at some more development for Superman over the course of the film after people complained that things felt a bit rushed in Justice League. Of course, the original plan was to have the events of the movie spread across two, but that wasn’t to be. In order to condense, sacrifices had to be made and speeding up Superman’s return is an easy way to do it. The sorts of changes that the Snyder Cut would present would flesh out the journey of a bunch of the characters in the original film. Some of the tenor of Justice League rubbed sections of fans the wrong way, but maybe a release of the Snyder Cut could change that.

Over the last month and change the voices calling for a full on release have reached a fever pitch. In fact, last week, fans managed to raise some money to fly a banner over the Warner Bros. headquarters asking the company to release the Snyder Cut. The director had to respond to that call with some slight enthusiasm. That isn’t all though, numerous stars from the movie and other fandom spaces have called for a full-release. Superman himself has spoken up about the possibility of getting the Snyder Cut out there. He’s not exactly as gung-ho about the whole thing as some of the other individuals involved are, but his reasoning makes sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Cavill told Yahoo UK. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

“They’re not going to release it into cinemas and so they’re not going to suddenly make an extra few hundred million,” Cavill noted. “So it would be interesting to see what the difference is, but I’d rather focus on the future rather than what’s been.”

He’s also playing coy about the whole ordeal. That fervor over his mustache still rings clearly in his mind.

“I wouldn’t say there’s any particular reason,” Cavill mentioned to Jake Hamilton. “I mean I miss my moustache, which is the most important thing – for me it was just a harrowing reminder that I don’t have it anymore, and so I just didn’t want to dig that wound any deeper.”