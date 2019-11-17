Gal Gadot Shares Her Support for Justice League’s Snyder Cut With New Photo

While we’re two years past the film’s initial debut in theaters, Justice League has crept back into the pop culture conversation in recent days. Much of that is due to fans’ campaign for the release of the “Snyder Cut”, an elusive alternate cut of the film that would have carried out the vision of writer-director Zack Snyder. The online conversation has led to multiple new behind-the-scenes photos from Snyder’s production of the film, several of which were shared by the film’s principal cast members. The latest to join in on the discourse is Gal Gadot, who has played Diana Prince/Wonder Woman in the cinematic franchise. On Sunday, Gadot took to Twitter to join in on the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut trend, while sharing a black-and-white photo of herself on set.

The conversation around a “Snyder Cut” has been around almost since Justice League debuted in theaters, after Snyder had to step down from finishing the film’s reshoots due to a family tragedy. The movement has resulted in petitions, guerilla marketing, and quite a lot of social media chatter. When it comes to whether or not a cut should be released – or if the DC Extended Universe should just focus its efforts elsewhere – the cast of the film have drastically different points of view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think the public needs to see it. I’m obviously indebted to Warner and DC and I don’t know how they feel about it, but as a fan, I’m very, very happy I got to see it,” Jason Momoa, who played Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the film, told MTV News.

“I don’t know if [a Snyder cut] actually exists so the only way I can look at it is as a business model, and I don’t know what difference it’s going to make,” Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent/Superman, said in a previous interview. “There are stories to be told, which need to be told and adjustments that can be made, but that’s not going to make any difference.”

What do you think of the latest look at Justice League‘s “Snyder Cut”? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Joker is in theaters now. Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 21, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.