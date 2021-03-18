Justice League Fans Still Loving Wonder Woman's Theme
Zack Snyder's Justice League is now out on HBO Max, and fans are finding quite a bit to love in the four-hour Snyder Cut. One thing that seems to be overwhelmingly agreed upon is that when it comes to the Snyder Cut, that theme music for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman still slaps. HARD. When Zack Snyder first debuted Wonder Woman's hard guitar-riff theme during her epic entrance during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it became a viral hit. Now that fans are getting Junkie XL's score for Justice League, the love of his take on the Wonder Woman theme music is all over social media!
Check out how fans are rocking out to Gal Gadot's new Wonder Woman theme music in Zack Snyder's Justice League:
From The Composer
For #WonderWoman, I made her music very tough at times, and way more emotional than the original was, but I also infused her theme with a lot of world music elements. Learn more in this interview! https://t.co/8Bpgq3nufp— Tom Holkenborg (@Junkie_XL) March 18, 2021
Goes HARD
Wonder Woman's new theme goes FUCKING HARD pic.twitter.com/7qqqrgzbxQ— Morris 🦇✊🏾| Snyder Cut Era | (@SketchedBat) March 15, 2021
GOOSEBUMPS
That wonder woman theme gets me everytime #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/1pQubR1cha— Gangster Enieb (@GangsterEnieb) March 18, 2021
When That WW Theme Hits...
When the Wonder Woman theme starts playing #SynderCut #JusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/5qSkW0puS5— Baby Yoda Got Shooters (@montyelmyra) March 18, 2021
THIS Is Wonder Woman
DIANAS SMIRK,THE WARRIOR CRY IN THE NEW THEME THIS IS WONDER WOMANpic.twitter.com/3TOqPHXLtG— Selina (@ECNALHANID) March 15, 2021
Ancient Lamentation Music
Wonder Woman’s theme in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/TmKzIy0Qmu— Samantha Crow (@SamCrow8700) March 19, 2021
TURN UP!
Me everytime I hear the start of wonder woman's theme #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/6DNjbihW2c— _____ (@_catisconfused_) March 19, 2021
Nothing But An Amazon Party
*Wonder Woman or Amazons on screen*
The theme: pic.twitter.com/cpZh0iV56E— 𝕯iana. - hates @khan250101 (@HailMother) March 18, 2021
