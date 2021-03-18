Justice League Fans Still Loving Wonder Woman's Theme

Zack Snyder's Justice League is now out on HBO Max, and fans are finding quite a bit to love in the four-hour Snyder Cut. One thing that seems to be overwhelmingly agreed upon is that when it comes to the Snyder Cut, that theme music for Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman still slaps. HARD. When Zack Snyder first debuted Wonder Woman's hard guitar-riff theme during her epic entrance during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, it became a viral hit. Now that fans are getting Junkie XL's score for Justice League, the love of his take on the Wonder Woman theme music is all over social media!

Check out how fans are rocking out to Gal Gadot's new Wonder Woman theme music in Zack Snyder's Justice League: