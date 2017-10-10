New ‘Justice League’ Trailer Shows Off Their Teamwork

Get a new look at the team that will save the world in this brand new Justice League “Teamwork” trailer.

The new trailer features a close-up look at the makeup of this team, which features Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg, Aquaman, and the Flash. Each team member gives a quick summary of their role on the team, starting with Batman’s Ben Affleck.

“Bruce is actively trying to find these superhumans that he believes are out there,” Affleck says.

Batman is the co-creator of the Justice League in the wake of Superman’s death, a team he forms alongside Wonder Woman. While her solo film is fresh in fan’s minds, the character has gone through a bevy of things since those events.

“This is the first time after many years that she starts working in a team again,” Gadot says.

“It’s a very interesting team dynamic,” Cyborg’s Ray Fisher says, a team that will feature the half man, half Atlantean Aquaman, who isn’t used to being part of a group either.

Rounding out the team is the Ezra Miller as Flash, who admits, “I’m having too much fun”.

The team will presumably get a new member later in the film courtesy of a returning Superman, but Warner Bros. is being very secretive as to how (or if) he returns. The previous trailer finally showed a glimpse of Clark Kent, but it was in a flashback scene with Lois before he died. It assuredly won’t be the last fans see of him though, and it should be an epic moment when he graces the screen in costume.

There’s also rumor of a Green Lantern introduction as well, which would complete the League. Being as they haven’t even announced a Hal Jordan or John Stewart casting, if it does happen it will probably be a smaller cameo by an alien Lantern, something that has also been previously rumored.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17th.