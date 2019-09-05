Kevin Conroy Celebrates Batman: The Animated Series 27th Anniversary With Heartfelt Post

For many older superhero fans from the ’90s, animated shows were just as important as the comic books they were based on. And while there were many gems from this era, few cartoons had the measurable impact as Batman: The Animated Series. For some people, this is the definitive portrayal of the Caped Crusader, and the show featured many iconic vocal performances and helped cement Kevin Conroy as one of the best actors behind Bruce Wayne, period. Now the actor has spoken out to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the series.

The series first premiered on September 5, 1992, and Conroy commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt post dedicated to his collaborators.

27 years ago today Batman The Animated Series premiered. Thank you Bruce Timm, Eric Rodomski, Paul Dini, Alan Burnett , Andrea Romano & everyone at WB animation for allowing me to be a part of this incredible ride. And thank you to the amazing fans, you are all incredible pic.twitter.com/chaIB1uBJB — Kevin Conroy (@RealKevinConroy) September 5, 2019

Conroy has consistently played Batman ever since the series ended in 1995, reprising the role for various animated projects from DC Comics and Warner Bros., as well as appearing in the fan-favorite Arkham trilogy video games.

Now Conroy will finally take his interpretation of Batman to live action as he will appear in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths for The CW. He will play an older Bruce Wayne, much like his Batman Beyond counterpart, though it’s unclear how big his role will be in the series.

Crisis on Infinite Earths will feature episodes from the core series Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, and the newcomer Batwoman, while also featuring an appearance from Black Lightning star Cress Williams. The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace spoke with TVLine about how the crossover will disrupt all of the regular series, especially The Flash.

“It’s like stepping on a landmine,” said Wallace. “All of a sudden the future is today, and that turns everything upside-down. You’ll see each member of Team Flash react in their own unique, and sometimes tragic, way.”

The Flash actor Grant Gustin has been preparing for his part in the crossover ever since his show first premiered, as the pilot even teased Crisis with an ominous glimpse at a newspaper from the future. But Gustin is playing it coy when it comes to dropping any teases himself.

“I can’t spoil too much because I haven’t read it yet,” series star Grant Gustin previously told ComicBook.com earlier this summer. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths begins this December on The CW.