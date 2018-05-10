Kevin Smith Reveals Gift He Received for Directing ‘the Flash’ and ‘Supergirl’

In addition to making movies, stand up specials, and sharing his thoughts and opinions on all things nerdy on his various podcasts and programs, Kevin Smith has also directed various episodes of The CW’s Supergirl and The Flash. Now, Smith is sharing the gift he was given to commemorate those episodes, the most recent of which was The Flash‘s “Null and Annoyed”.

Smith posted a photo of a special, personalized plaque to his Twitter account. The gift was made for him by the construction and paint team on The Flash and indicates the six episodes — three for each series — that he directed. You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a gorgeous gift from the Construction/Paint on Team@CW_TheFlash, commemorating the 3 Flash episodes and the 3 @TheCWSupergirl eps I’ve directed! Absolutely love it! Many thanks, you crafty Canadian craftspeople! pic.twitter.com/5h4ftZECkC — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) May 8, 2018

“This is a gorgeous gift from the Construction/Paint on Team @CW_TheFlash, commemorating the 3 Flash episodes and the 3 @TheCWSupergirl eps I’ve directed! Absolutely love it! Many thanks, you crafty Canadian craftspeople!” Smith wrote.

The gift, which in addition to the names of the episodes and posters for the two series includes an inscription that declares “blazing through episodes with Kevin Smith is always a hoot,” is certainly a nice gift and it’s not the only gift Smith has received from The CW shows he has worked on. After Smith survived a near-fatal heart attack earlier this year, the Supergirl team gave the filmmaker a very special gift acknowledging the health crisis while also honoring his place in the Supergirl family.

Supergirl writer Eric Carrasco and the Supergirl writer’s room gave Smith a custom hockey jersey back in March that featured the pentagonal sigil of the House of El open at the center to reveal Smith’s heart. Smith shared a photo of the special jersey on social media at the time, noting that the card that came with it that the gift was to “commemorate your big win against the deadliest of foes, the wrathful Widow-Maker.”

Of course, this commemorative gift doesn’t mean that Smith’s work in the Arrowverse is over. Smith recently spoke to fans at an event in New Jersey and when asked about the Arrowverse, he told fans that not only does he love the work, but that he’d be returning to Supergirl next season, according to Asbury Park Press.