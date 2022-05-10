Krypto the Super-Dog Coming to DVD Ahead of DC League of Super-Pets Movie

✖

Krypto the Super-Dog: The Complete Series is coming to DVD in August, timed to the theatrical release of the animated feature film DC League of Super-Pets, in which the character of Krypto will be played by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The original series ran in 2005 and 2006 for two seasons and a total of 39 episodes, and spawned a spinoff comic book series. Prior to now, only 9 of the episodes had been released on a pair of 2005 DVD releases. The first season was available on some digital platforms, but there has been no official release of the second.

Created by Chris Mitchell, Krypto the Superdog follows the adventures of the title character – Superman's beloved pooch – who also acquires the powers afforded his original Earthbound master. Alongside allies like Ace The Bat-Hound and Streaky the Supercat, Krypto fights the forces of evil, which include the animal companions of Lex Luthor and Catwoman. Which...again...kind of sounds just like the League of Super-Pets premise, as laid out in trailers and a plot synopsis from a children's novelization.

There were internet rumors at one point that as many as 51 total episodes may have been produced, but it appears as though these 39 are the only ones that exist. Given that the first season ran for 26 episodes and the second season for just 13, that may have been the source of confusion. It's also possible that more episodes were planned or maybe even storyboarded than ever got completed.

Here's how Warner Bros. Home Entertainment describes the series:

In 2005, a new breed of Super Hero claimed its place of prominence among Saturday morning cartoons with the premiere of Krypto the Superdog. On August 2, 2022, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment brings the acclaimed complete animated series to DVD (USA $44.98 SRP; Canada $49.99 SRP).

Sam Vincent (Ninjago, Sausage Party) voiced the title character to lead the robust cast that included Brian Drummond (Monster Beach) as Streaky, Scott McNeil (X-Men: Evolution) as Ace the Bat-Hound, Alberto Ghisi (Trick 'r Treat) as Kevin Whitney, Tabita St. Germain (My Little Pony franchise) as Andrea, Terry Klassen (Dragon Ball Z) as Tusky Husky, Ellen Kennedy (Polly Pocket) as Brainy Barker, Michael Dobson (The Deep) as Bulldog. Additional cast members included Peter Kelamis (Beyond, Riverdale) as Tail Terrier, Mark Oliver (Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitsu) as Mechanikat, Trevor Devall (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as Hot Dog, and Nicole Bouma (Powerpuff Girls Z) as Snooky Wookums.

Scott Jeralds (Static Shock) and Alan Burnett (Batman: The Animated Series) served as supervising producers, and Linda Steiner (Pound Puppies) and Paul Dini (Superman: The Animated Series) were producers on the series. Sander Schwartz was the executive producer. Burnett and Dini also served as story editors, while Jeralds directed all 39 episodes of Krypto the Superdog.

DC League of Super-Pets will be in theaters on July 29.