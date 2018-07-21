‘Krypton’ Confirms Brainiac’s Return, Home Planet in Season 2

Krypton will return for a second season and with it, the show’s big bad from season one will be making his grand reentrance into the Syfy show. According to Krypton showrunner Cam Welsh, the show is heading to Colu — the home planet of Brainiac.

In the DC Comics mythos, Colu is a planet on the outer rim of the Milky Way galaxy. The civilization on the planet was so advanced, it’s citizens were governed by computers. In addition to Brainiac, the Legion of Super-Heroes’ Brainiac 5 is also a Coluian native.

Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this summer, Welsh explained how they wanted to portray Brainiac’s powers in live-action.

“It just felt like it would be wrong to have the real Brainiac show up as late in the game as he did, and then to be beaten by our guys,” Welsh told ComicBook.com. “It just wouldn’t ring true; I think it would diminish the character of Brainiac and his true power. But we thought it was never gonna end in victory, and I think one of the other things we wanted to do was to really make clear that the timeline really has changed: Kandor didn’t get taken, the events we established and repeated across the season — the course of events that lead to Krypton’s destruction and ultimately to the birth of Superman — those events have passed now, and so we’re very much on a different timeline.”

Announcing Brainiac’s return and Colua’s presence was the only big announcement of the San Diego Comic-Con panel. In addition to the likes of Brainiac and Doomsday, the fan-favorite anti-hero Lobo is set to make his live-action debut

Are you excited for the show to go to Colu and the apparent return of Brainiac? What your thoughts of Lobo joining Krypton? Let us know in the comments below!

Krypton will return for its second season in 2019 on SYFY.