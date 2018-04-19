‘Krypton’: “House of Zod” Has a Stealth ‘Wonder Woman’ Easter Egg

Krypton‘s latest episode gave fans plenty of little Easter eggs — including one unique tie to the Princess of Themyscira.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Krypton, “House of Zod”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Lyta Zod’s (Georgina Campbell) trial with the House of Rao get further complicated, as Nyssa-Vex (Wallis Day) attempted to help secure her innocence. Nyssa enlisted Jayna-Zod (Ann Obgomo) to help, and Jayna reluctantly accepted.

Lyta was proven to be innocent and was let out of jail, something that Jayna was visibly upset by. When Lyta approached Jayna after the trial, the mother remarked, “You have always been my greatest love, and now my greatest shame.”

For those who keep track of DC-related media, that line probably raised an eyebrow or two — because a version of it was essentially said in last year’s Wonder Woman movie. Midway through the film, Diana Prince/Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) decided to venture into the world of man, to the dismay of her mother Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen). When Diana became confident in her decision, Hippolyta and the other Amazons arrived to watch her leave, prompting Hippolyta to say, “You have been my greatest love. Today, you are my greatest sorrow.”

While the line certainly doesn’t connect Krypton to the DC Extended Universe — a connection that was debunked before the series premiered — it’s a pretty clever homage. And the line has even more of a connection to it when you consider the fact that Obgomo actually appeared in Wonder Woman as well, as the Amazon chancellor Phillippus.

“When I played Philippus in Wonder Woman, although we hadn’t seen her in a film necessarily before, the character is in people’s minds from the comics, so people have an idea of what they want that character to be,” Obgomo said of the differences between her DC roles during a recent visit the Krypton set. “However, in this, I feel that, yes, I’m a Zod, but you don’t know this character. You’ve never met this character before, so it’s very exciting for me as an actor because it’s mine and I’m creating it.”

Krypton airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Syfy.