DC

‘Legends of Tomorrow’: The Best Beebo Memes

The holidays are officially upon us, meaning people are busy wrapping gifts, preparing family […]

By

The holidays are officially upon us, meaning people are busy wrapping gifts, preparing family dinners… and for some Legends of Tomorrow fans, praising a furry blue god.

As Legends viewers will remember, the show’s midseason finale introduced a delightful new anachronism named Beebo. The adorable childrens’ toy proved to be quite a problem for the Legends, after he was transported to Viking times. The Vikings began worshipping Beebo, leading to the present-day Arrowverse timeline briefly replacing Christmas Day with Beebo Day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Even though the timeline was eventually restored, the spirit of Beebo Day has still lived on, particularly on the Legends of Tomorrow subreddit. So, in honor of the joyous occasion, here’s a round-up of some of our favorite Beebo-related memes.

@NotASpeedster

My reaction when Beebo is added as a flair. from LegendsOfTomorrow

@ILoveThisWebsite

This is in my new history book from LegendsOfTomorrow

@Joker_CP

Does Beebo imitate art, or does art imitate Beebo? from LegendsOfTomorrow

@Svir34

[Shitpost] The God of Speed VS The God of War. Who did it better? from LegendsOfTomorrow

@NateLeport

What the Last Supper should look like… from LegendsOfTomorrow

@Time_Remnant

Beebo in his final form from LegendsOfTomorrow

@Joker_CP

Who watches the Beebomen? from LegendsOfTomorrow

@Victarion99

Praise Beebo for showing us the true Archer from LegendsOfTomorrow

@ILoveThisWebsite

Descending from heaven from LegendsOfTomorrow

@AceOfBows

Merry Beebo Day, r/legendsoftomorrow! from LegendsOfTomorrow
Tagged:
, , ,

Related Posts