Legends of Tomorrow: Damien Darhk Returns in “Mister Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” Preview

With Astra’s (Olivia Swann) Encores running around and disrupting the timeline, it’s anything but a beautiful day in the neighborhood on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow this season but that won’t stop Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) from taking a turn as a friendly, good-natured television host in “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac”, the upcoming March 10th episode of The CW series. And while the team goes to some interesting lengths to deal with their latest challenge, the preview for the episode reveals that there’s a huge surprise in store for everyone, but especially Nora (Courtney Ford) when Damien Darhk (Neal McDonough) makes a surprising return.

In the preview, which you can check out below, it looks like there’s a lot going on in the episode. We get Ray’s Mr. Rogers like turn, the return of the Legends puppets, a fainting Mick (Dominic Purcell) and even Constantine (Matt Ryan) who convinced Astra to give him more time on his life clock after she inflicted a hasty, horrible death on him in order to find a way to save her mother, Natalie, thus changing her own fate.

Of course, there’s also that surprising return of Damien, who viewers last saw at the end of Season 3 in which he sacrificed himself to Mallus in order to save his daughter, Nora, from being possessed by the demon herself. Mallus, as you may recall, was ultimately taken out by a giant manifestation of Beebo. No, we’re not kidding. That happened.

With that in mind, the upcoming episode might end up being a wild one. You can check out the official synopsis below for a bit more context to the madness.

FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Mister Parker’s Cul-De-Sac” will debut on March 10.