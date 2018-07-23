‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Season 4 Adds Ramona Young as Series Regular

It looks like the Waverider will soon be getting one more resident.

Legends of Tomorrow has cast Ramona Young in its upcoming fourth season, as was revealed on the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. Young will be playing Alaska Yu, a character who does not have a clear DC Comics counterpart.

Alaska is described as “a typical twentysomething easily swept up by romantic notions and fantasy novels, she’s something of an expert in the world of the magical creatures that the Legends encounter in season four. In the company of the Legends, she soon learns to get her head out of the clouds to become a kickass superhero.”

It’s unclear exactly what sort of abilities Alaska will have on Legends, or what role she will ultimately play in Season 4. But either way, it sounds like the team could certainly use Alaska’s help, considering the magical threats they’ll be up against.

“[Season 3 Big Bad Mallus] is a sort of bellwether of bad guys to come in Season 4,” Klemmer explained in a previous interview. “Up until this point, we’ve been dealing with earthly and historical bad guys, and we certainly had fun with all of that, but this year we dabbled in the world of the occult, through Damien Darhk and his enterprises.

“But you know that Constantine is coming onto the show [as a regular] next season, so we want to go deeper, we want Mallus to be used as ‘the tip of the iceberg.’” Klemmer continued. “He is not human, and we want to start playing with the idea that Earth hasn’t always belonged just to our kind.”

Young is just the latest major casting change for Legends to have this season. Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash, will be departing after the season premiere. And in addition to a potential new team member, the new season will see a surprising number of characters playing larger roles, including Constantine, Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford), and some sort of new role for Amaya Jiwe (Maisie Ricardson-Sellers). As was revealed during the panel, Back to the Future‘s Tom Wilson will be joining the series as Nate Heywood’s father.

“We’re certainly doing something that would be on par with the seismic upheavals of previous seasons, for sure,” Klemmer told ComicBook.com before the season three finale. “Which is really a dumb thing for us to do when we have a show that everybody likes and agrees has found its niche: ‘Let’s totally mix it up!’ I certainly think it makes it more interesting for us as writers, and I think it makes things more fun for our cast as well. The conceit will change and the makeup of Legends will change.”

Are you excited to see Young join Legends of Tomorrow? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.