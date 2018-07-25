‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Maisie Richardson-Sellers’ Role in Season 4 Revealed

Legends of Tomorrow will have a pretty full roster in its upcoming fourth season, and it looks like one fan-favorite will be a part of it.

At the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, it was revealed that Maisie Richardson-Sellers will be playing an entirely new role in Season 4. After previously playing Amaya Jiwe/Vixen on the hit The CW series, Richardson-Sellers will return as a new character named Charlie.

Charlie is British, and described as a “rebel without a cause” with ties to the mysterious portal of magic that the Legends opened. Apparently, the Legends stumble upon her and are unsure if she’s a friend or foe. Either way, she will definitely shake up the ship again.

As fans will remember, Amaya’s storyline was essentially put to a close during the season three finale, with her remaining in 1942 Zambesi to live out her destiny. But soon after that storyline wrapped up, those involved with the show reassured that Maisie would still play a role.

“Yes, Maisie will absolutely be back,” Consulting producer Marc Guggenheim said after Legends‘ season finale. “We just felt like we owed it to the character to complete this arc, complete this story loop that we got her in. Once we took her off of her path in 1942, it was always incumbent upon us to return her to that path. That was something that hung over us as writers, and hung over the character… I’m looking forward to a different storyline for Amaya next year.”

A synopsis for Legends‘ fourth season hinted that the team will be dealing with “Fugitives”, new threats that manifest in the form of magical creatures from myths and fairytales. There’s always a chance that this new storyline for Amaya could involve her being some sort of fugitive, or that her return could be tied to that in some way.

Outside of Richardson-Sellers, Legends will be undergoing quite a lot of casting changes in its upcoming season. Keiynan Lonsdale, who plays Wally West/Kid Flash, will be departing after the season premiere. And in addition to a potential new team member, the new season will see a surprising number of characters playing larger roles, including Jes Macallan’s Ava Sharpe, Matt Ryan’s John Constantine, and Courtney Ford’s Nora Darhk. Tom Wilson will also be joining the show as Nate Heywood’s dad, and Ramona Young will be joining as new character Alaska Yu.

The fourth season of Legends of Tomorrow will debut Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.