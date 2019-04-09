‘Legends of Tomorrow’: Darkness Rises in “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” Photos

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season is trucking along, and now we have a new look at its latest chapter. The CW has released a batch of photos for “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe”, the twelfth episode of the show’s fourth season.

The photos hint at a team-up between Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and John Constantine (Matt Ryan), as they try to control the “rising darkness” that has been happening in 2019. Considering the ties that both characters have to the magical world, it will be interesting to see exactly how things unfold.

“I think [Constantine is] such a wild card.” Ford told ComicBook.com last year. “Everyone’s really excited to see what happens when you put him with…anybody who’s in the cast. What does he bring out? The flavor that he adds and the energy that he adds.”

Of course, the episode’s title is a play on The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, the iconic novel by Lewis Carroll. But given the emoji-filled way that it was initially announced, it’s safe to assume that things might not be completely family-friendly.

You can check out the synopsis for “The Eggplant, The Witch, and The Wardrobe” below, and scroll on to check out the rest of the photos!

“YOUR PERSONAL HELL — With darkness on the rise in 2019, the team realizes that a new host of problems have risen as they have been cleaning up history. Sara (Caity Lotz) tries to save Ava (Jes Macallan) from a fate worse than death while battling her own demons. Nora (Courtney Ford) and Constantine (Matt Ryan), work together to take down a powerful demon.

Meanwhile, Zari (Tala Ashe) gets unsolicited advice from Mona (Ramona Young), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and even Rory (Dominic Purcell). Brandon Routh also stars.

Mairzee Almas directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Daphne Miles.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

