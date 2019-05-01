Legends of Tomorrow: Ray Hosts an Evil Summit in “Terms of Service” Photos

The CW has released a batch of photos for “Terms of Service”, the penultimate episode of Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season.

The photos hint at a pretty great double-meaning for the episode’s title, as Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) holds a tech conference of some sorts called “PalmerX”. Seeing as Ray has been possessed by Neron for the past episode, it’s safe to assume that PalmerX and their “The Eyes” app have some sort of sinister connotation behind them.

It looks like at least some of the Legends will be on hand for that conference, so it will be interesting to see how the team deals with things. And hey, it looks like Gary (Adam Tsekhman) will be donning the Atom suit in some way in the meantime!

SELLING THEIR SOULS — With things getting out of control, Sara (Caity Lotz) and Ava (Jes Macallan) concoct a bold plan to take back the Time Bureau. But when things go awry, Zari (Tala Ashe) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) must work together to discover what Neron is planning. Elsewhere, Constantine (Matt Ryan), is given a tough choice on who to save from Hell. Ramona Young, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano and Courtney Ford also star. April Mullen directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

