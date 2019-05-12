Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4 Finale Photos Show an Unexpected Arrowverse Crossover

Legends of Tomorrow‘s fourth season is quickly coming to an end, and now we have our first look at what that might entail. The CW has released photos for “Hey, World!”, the sixteenth episode of the season.

The photos showcase more of the scene that was briefly shown in the midseason return trailer, where Sara Lance (Caity Lotz), Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), and Gary Green (Adam Tsekhman) suit up as Supergirl, Green Arrow, and The Flash. Now that we know that moment actually exists within the show, that opens up a whole new can of worms, as there’s no telling how exactly it factors into the episode.

The episode’s title seems to be a play on “Heyworld”, the theme park of magical creatures that Nate created as a kid, which Hank Heywood (Tom Wilson) was trying to bring to life by partnering up with Neron. What exactly that will mean for the array of magical beings we’ve met over the course of this season – and for the Arrowverse as a whole – remains to be seen.

You can check out the synopsis for “Hey, World!” below, and scroll on to check out all of the photos!

SEASON FINALE — While on a mission to find Ray (Brandon Routh), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Nora (Courtney Ford) discover Neron’s evil plan. Nate (Nick Zano) convinces the Legends to think outside the box and suggests a dangerous plan to unite magical creatures and people to save the world.

Caity Lotz, Dominic Purcell, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Ramona Young also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Keto Shimizu.

Legends of Tomorrow airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Hey, World!” will air on May 20th.

