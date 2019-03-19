‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Returns in “Lucha De Apuestas” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Lucha De Apuestas”, the long-awaited midseason return of Legends of Tomorrow. The episode is supposed to bring the team into the wrestling world of 1960s Mexico, something that will probably unfold in a delightfully zany way.

At the center of that will be Mona (Ramona Young), who will presumably be getting more involved with the Legends after she lets her love interest, a kaupe named Konane (Darien Martin), out into the wild.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the synopsis for “Lucha De Apuestas” below, and scroll on to check out the rest of the photos!

“BELIEVE IT OR NOT

When the Legends hear that Mona (Ramona Young) has let a fugitive go, they must head to 1961 Mexico City to clean up her mess. Mona tries to convince the Legends and the Bureau that the people responsible for releasing the fugitive were some mysterious Men in Black and not her. With no evidence to back up her theory, the Legends must decide if they should trust her and go against the Bureau.

Meanwhile, Nate (Nick Zano) and Zari (Tala Ashe) go on a recon mission to find out what Hank (guest star Tom Wilson) might be hiding from everyone.

Caity Lotz, Matt Ryan, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Jes Macallan and Maisie Richardson-Sellers also star. Andrew Kasch directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Tyron B. Carter.”

Legends of Tomorrow returns on April 1st at 8/7c on The CW.

Business Casual Mona

Forbidden Love

Oh No!

The Legends Suspect Something

’60s Style

Nice Flower Crown

A Romantic Moment

Are We Interrupting Something?

We Ship It

This’ll Be Fun

Who’s Fighting?

Mona Looks Worried

And John Looks Confused

Hopefully the Legends Can Fix It