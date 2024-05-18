New Super-Pets Special Announced by DC

DC's furry friends are about to get spotlighted in a pretty adorable way. As part of DC's August 2024 solicitations, the publisher announced the first details surrounding Super-Pets Special: Bitedentity Crisis #1. The 48-page anthology will feature multiple stories surrounding DC's pets, with Nightwing's dog Haley at the center. Super-Pets Special: Bitedentity Crisis #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, July 30th.

SUPER-PETS SPECIAL: BITEDENTITY CRISIS

Written by TONY FLEECS, ALEXIS QUASARANO, MICHAEL CONRAD, DAN WATTERS, and KYLE STARKS

Art by MIKE NORTON, PJ HOLDEN, SAMI BASRI, CHRIS MITTEN, and KYLE STARKS

Cover by PETE WOODS

Variant covers by TONY FLEECS and KARL KERSCHEL

1:25 variant cover by GUSTAVO DUARTE

$5.99 USD | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 (card stock)

ON SALE 7/30/24

The Super-Pets are back—and this time, they're all BITE! Haley, the beloved bark-out star of NIGHTWING, finds herself to be a fish out of water when she arrives on Kent Farm. As our big-city mutt tries to adjust to country living, she's shocked to discover a kennel of courageous critters is already waiting for her! Bitewing, meet the SUPER-PETS—and you might want to hold on tight because things are about to get hairy! Also featuring—stories of misch-woof and mutt-hem! The dark side of the dog bed! The many pets of Damian Wayne! You'll have to squeak it to believe it!

Is Nightwing Ending?

DC has already announced "Fallen Grayson", a new story arc that will culminate writer Tom Taylor and artist Bruno Redondo's time on Nightwing. "Fallen Grayson" will be a five-part arc beginning in Nightwing #114, which will be available wherever comics are sold on Tuesday, May 21st. In it, the culmination of Heartless's sabotage on Nightwing reaches its dramatic climax when Nightwing loses his ability to leap, impeding his duties to be the superhero we know and love.

"We're pretty damn proud of our guy," Taylor revealed. "and I'm very proud of our whole team on our 40+ issues of Nightwing. Everything we've worked on since issue #78 has been leading to this story. The villain, Heartless (working with Tony Zucco—the man who killed Dicks' parents), has planned what comes next for a very long time. He has watched a city changed for the better by one hero, and he has waited for the moment when tearing out the heart of Bludhaven would hurt the most. Bruno and I wanted to put Nightwing on a pedestal. We wanted to show how high this flying Grayson could soar. Now, it's time for him to fall."

