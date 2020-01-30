Legends of Tomorrow Goes to Prom in “Slay Anything” Photos

Now that Legends of Tomorrow is finally back on our television screens, there’s no telling exactly what adventures await for those on the Waverider. The beloved CW series has always had a unique standing in the Arrowverse, marrying time-traveling throughout history with various supernatural threats. This season, the team is being sent to find “encores” of famous evil people who have escaped from Hell, nd it looks like that will take them to an equally-hellish place — high school prom. The CW has released a batch of photos for “Slay Anything”, the third episode of the show’s fifth season.

By the looks of the photos, Nora Darhk (Courtney Ford) and Ray Palmer (Brandon Routh) will be dealing with a potential serial killer at a high school prom, with all of the awkwardness that that will entail. Some of the photos also show a storyline between Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (John Constantine), after the former starts squatting at the latter’s’ house.

You can check out the synopsis for “Slay Anything” below!

“SURVIVING FAMILY – When the Legends discover a new Encore, Sara (Caity Lotz), Rory (Dominic Purcell) and Ava (Jes Macallan) end up crashing a high school reunion to attempt to stop a serial killer from finishing unfinished business. The Legends devise a plan to send Nate (Nick Zano), Ray (Brandon Routh), Nora (Courtney Ford), Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) and their hostage Zari (Tala Ashe), back in time to try and intervene in order to try to save everyone including them. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) is annoyed that Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) has been squatting in his old home, but it might be the blessing in disguise they were not looking for. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Tyron B. Carter.”

Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

