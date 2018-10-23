‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Stars Read Mean Tweets

In honor of the upcoming fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, series star Caity Lotz shared a short video of herself, along with other stars of the show, reading mean tweets directed at the show and cast.

This is not the first time the cast have taken it upon themselves to use their social media presence to promote the show; earlier this month, they launched a political attack ad directed at the rest of the Arrowverse shows. Before that, the cast promoted the season 3 finale by creating a lip sync video to Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West.”

The mean tweets are fairly run of the mill for Legends. The series was not a fan- or critical-favorite in its first season, but quickly won the hearts of everyone watching when the second and third seasons got better — by getting crazier. Along the way, the cast and writers embraced the comedy and fantasy of the show and stopped worrying too much about the minutia of Arrowverse continuity.

When the show returns for its fourth season next week, it looks like they plan to keep right on embracing the absurdity, too. The season will find the Legends trying to deal with a crop of magical threats they accidentally let loose into the world in their efforts to defeat Mallus last season.

“In typical Legends fashion, having saved the world and solving one big problem, they have actually launched a whole other set of problems — and this one being magical fugitives, as we’re calling them. Creatures from myth, legend, fairy tales have now been spat out all over the timeline,” co-showrunner Keto Shimizu said. “The timeline has now been infected, essentially, with these magical creatures and it’s now the Legends’ job to clean up their mess.”

The season four premiere of Legends of Tomorrow, which is titled “The Virgin Gary”, will debut on Monday, October 22nd, at 9/8c on The CW.