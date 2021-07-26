Tom Ellis Teases New Challenges for Lucifer in Season 6

✖

Season 5 of Netflix's Lucifer was a game-changer for the titular character. Tom Ellis' Lucifer Morningstar started the season in Hell and ended it by becoming God after a showdown with his brother Michael (Ellis) that saw Lucifer sacrifice himself to resurrect his love, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) and, in the process, prove himself worthy of taking over the role of the Almighty. But just because Lucifer is now God headed into Season 6 doesn't mean there won't be mysteries and challenges for him to face. According to Ellis, Lucifer has a lot to solve in the show's final season.

"It's in his DNA now," Ellis said of Lucifer continuing to solve crimes during the show's Comic-Con@Home panel. "There may be the odd thing to solve, but he's got quite a few mysteries to solve, to be honest."

He also spoke about how Lucifer will still have a lot to handle in Season 6 when it comes to his new position as God, especially in that he's finally gotten what he wants in a sense.

"I think it's that classic thing of 'be careful what you wish for.'" Ellis said. "Because he did convince himself about a lot of things during Season 5, but when something that you think about actually happens, it often feels very different, so that's the kind of conundrum that Lucifer finds himself in Season 6."

That idea is one that series showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich elaborated on.

"So much of Lucifer's story in Season 5 was maturing and growing up, and to Tom's point, there is so much to explore when you actually get to the moment where you think you're done, you think you’ve become the person you've been trying to become and that became really interesting to explore," Henderson said.

"With Lucifer, it's always one step forward, two, three steps back," Modrovich added.

Lucifer Season 6 will debut on Netflix on Friday, September 10th.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Lucifer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.