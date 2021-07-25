Lucifer Season 6 Reveals First Teaser and Release Date

✖

Just days after series star Tom Ellis shared a first look at the sixth and final season of Lucifer, Netflix has released not only a first look teaser trailer but revealed the release date for the final episodes of the fan-favorite series. On Twitter on Saturday, Netflix Geeked shared that "even bad things must come to an end" and noted that the Lucifer Season 6 will arrive on Friday, September 10. The teaser shared offered fans a look back at various moments across the show's seasons before culminating in Lucifer being pulled over by the police to which he tells the officer that it's his last night in L.A.

Why is it Lucifer's last night in Los Angeles? Well, Season 5 of the series ended with a major status quo change for the Devil Himself. Lucifer ended up making the ultimate sacrifice in order to resurrect his love, Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German) after she was killed by his brother, Michael (Ellis) during an all-out battle for who would replace God (Dennis Haysbert). While Chloe ended up in Heaven, her death was too much for Lucifer to bear so he gave up his own life to restore her. Fortunately, his selfless act was enough to not only redeem him and his banishment from Heaven but made him worthy to take over the role of God himself.

Of course, being God will change things for Lucifer overall, but it will also change his relationship with Chloe as well. Showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have also previously teased that the tone for Season 6 will be a bit different as well, something a bit more intimate in part because of COVID-19.

even bad things must come to an end. Lucifer Season 6 comes September 10th. pic.twitter.com/2VlVNBhE3y — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) July 25, 2021

"Season 6, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season," Modrovich said. "But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn't want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one. We didn't have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody."

"Yeah. And though it is by far probably the most intimate season we've done, it also has the most expensive episode we've ever made," Henderson explained to Collider. "So, we've still got plenty of spectacle."

Lucifer Season 6 will debut on Netflix on Friday, September 10th.

Are you looking forward to the final season of Lucifer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.