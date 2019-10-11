Magpie Comes to Batwoman in “Who Are You?”

The Batman villain Magpie will make her Arrowverse debut in “Who Are You?,” the third episode of Batwoman, which airs later this month. The CW has released an official synopsis for the episode, in which Kate, Catherine, Mary, Alice, and Luke are all struggling to come to grips with their new roles in a post-Batwoman Gotham City. There’s something bigger at play than Magpie just looking to steal shiny objects, though, so get ready for a bit of a ride. Fans looking to get a sense for what she’s up to might try out John Byrne’s The Man of Steel for a start.

The series premiered earlier this week to strong ratings for The CW, lifting Supergirl and giving the network a solid Sunday night — which is still a new time for them to even have original programming at all, let alone to be must-watch content.

You can check the official synopsis out below.

ALL THAT GLITTERS – A new villain with an eye for all things that sparkle drops in on the city. Kate (Ruby Rose) attempts to find a balance between her personal life and her new role as Gotham’s guardian. Catherine (Elizabeth Anweis) has an uncomfortable encounter with Alice (Rachel Skarsten) who always seems to be one step ahead of the Kane family. Batwoman pays fangirl Mary (Nicole Kang) a visit to ask for a favor. Meanwhile, Jacob (Dougray Scott) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) try to piece together who was after their prisoner. Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to finetune Batwoman’s arsenal of weapons as the pair track their unwelcome visitor and discover she has more sinister plans than snatching shiny objects. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu and Denise Harkavy.

Batwoman has the advantage of being the only Arrowverse show right now fully dedicated to its own storyline and without any ties to the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” yet. That’s because the series still has to establish Kate and bring her up to speed with who and where she was when “Elseworlds” started before they can make their next move — which sounds like it might be a Supergirl crossover.

Batwoman airs on Sunday nights at at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Who Are You?” debuts on October 27. Every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.