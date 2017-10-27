Major Olicity Moment Closes Out ‘Arrow’s “Next of Kin”

Spoilers ahead for “Next of Kin,” tonight’s episode of Arrow.

In the final moments of tonight’s episode of Arrow, titled “Next of Kin,” fans finally got a conclusive answer as to just how long it would take for Oliver and Felicity to rekindle their romantic relationship this season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

…Not long, it turns out.

By the end of season 5, the pair — who had dated throughout season 3 and 4, but broken up after Felicity learned that Oliver had kept his son William from her — looked like they were on the verge of reuniting, but an explosion in the finale claimed the life of William’s mother and left them in limbo, as Oliver had to prioritize his son’s mental health over whatever was simmering between the former lovers.

On tonight’s episode, William was struggling with his studies while Oliver adjusted to being a full-time single dad with the Green Arrow gig at least temporarily in his rear-view mirror. He invited Felicity over to help William study, and while she had to leave early on Team Arrow business, the effect she had on William was positive and the boy expressed that he liked her.

That led to Oliver inviting Felicity over again — this time to present her with a gift.

While some fans might have got their hopes up that the small box was an engagement ring, it was kind of the next best thing: a copy of the key to Oliver’s apartment, telling her that it was time to restart their relationship.

The pair celebrated with a passionate kiss, and moved offscreen for a much less pleasant ending for another member of Team Arrow…!

Arrow airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.