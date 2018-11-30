Margot Robbie Hopes to See Poison Ivy in the DCEU

Margot Robbie’s debut as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad saw the character infatuated with the Joker, though DC Comics fans know that Harley is also known to have a relationship with Poison Ivy. While it doesn’t sound like this relationship will be explored in the upcoming Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), the actress hopes a future film in the DC Extended Universe can bring the villain to life.

“If you read the comics you know that Poison Ivy and Harley have an intimate relationship. In some comics they convey it as a friendship; in other comics you can see that they’re actually sexually involved as a couple,” Robbie shared Pride Source. “I’ve been trying to – I would love to have Poison Ivy thrown into the universe, because the Harley and Poison Ivy relationship is one of my favorite aspects of the comics, so I’m looking to explore that on screen.”

The relationship between Harley and Joker in both the comics and Suicide Squad are problematic, at best, and emotionally and physically abusive at its worst. Removing that romantic relationship from the DCEU will likely appease most viewers, with the potential of a Poison Ivy relationship likely resulting in viewers having far less negative reactions to witnessing two peers romantically connecting.

Robbie was the first actress to plays Harley Quinn in a live-action film, though Poison Ivy was previously seen in Batman & Robin, played by Uma Thurman. With the character’s appearance in a future film unconfirmed, Robbie avoided weighing in on theorizing who could embody the character.

“I’ve thought about it a lot and there’s no one person who springs to mind. I’m pretty open-minded,” the actress confessed when asked who she thought could play the character.

More than just an offhanded comment, Robbie’s interest in Poison Ivy brings legitimacy to the notion, given how committed she is to the upcoming film.

“This, I can say: [Robbie] is an amazing producer,” writer Christina Hodson explained to the Los Angeles Times. “She’s so dedicated, cares so much, she is in it and works so hard — looks through every choice, reads through every draft, and has super-smart notes. I am all about finding good people you believe in as human beings as well as being good creative partners and producers, because it’s an investment — writing these movies takes it out of you. I’m also just excited that [director Cathy Yan] is a woman and she’s Asian. That’s a big deal.”

Stay tuned for details on Birds of Prey, which will debut on February 7, 2020.

Other upcoming DC films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.

