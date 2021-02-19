NECA Launches an Inexpensive 1989 Batman Batarang Replica

Batman fans, especially ones that are fond of Tim Burton's 1989 film starring Michael Keaton, are going to love this Batarang replica from NECA. For starters, it's a full-size replica (approx. 7-inches wide) that looks fantastic. It even folds up for easy storage in your Batsuit. However, the biggest feature on this replica is the price - only $13.96.

Indeed, this Batarang replica is an impulse buy if there ever was one, so it's not surprising that it sold out here at Walmart quickly after launch. Not to worry though - there's a good chance it will be restocked in the coming days, so keep tabs on that link. Walmart has an exclusive on this item until March, when it will be opened up to other major retailers. So expect it to arrive here on Amazon soon.

NECA's Batarang replica is made of plastic, but the hinges are metal and magnets allow it to snap in place when folded. It also comes with a stand for display.

On a related note, NECA has also launched the Batman: Arkham City Nightwing’s Escrima Stick Prop Replica, which was created directly from the digital files used in Batman: Arkham City. It features LED lights and vibration to simulate the in-game "electrical pulse". It measures 12-inches when retracted, and springs open to 18-inches.

Pre-orders for the Batman: Arkham City Nightwing’s Escrima Stick Prop Replica are live here at Entertainment Earth for $34.99 with a release date slated for June. You won't be charged until it's ready to ship.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.